Western wildfires affecting NW Ohio skies

While those wildfires may be thousands of miles from northwest Ohio, it doesn't mean people can't see the effects in Toledo.

Have you seen it in the skies the past day or two? It's almost a haze but it's actually smoke from the western U.S. wildfires.

Tuesday the skies were clear, but last night it was very obvious.

There are currently over 50 major active wildfires.

The jet stream is lined up to carry that smoke directly from the fires to us here in the Great Lakes.

Even the sunrises and sunsets are a bit brighter and the moon gas a shade of orange to it.

All these of "color enhancements" are affects from the smoke.

