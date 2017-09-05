TFD battling fire at Blessed Sacrament Church - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TFD battling fire at Blessed Sacrament Church

Toledo fire crews are battling a fire at Blessed Sacrament Church in west Toledo.

A light in the ceiling of the church shorted out causing some insulation to burn.

The damage is believed to be fairly minor

