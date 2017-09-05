Red Cross volunteers get re-routed to Florida to prepare for Irma

The Red Cross here in northwest Ohio got the call to start deploying volunteers to Florida on Tuesday, as Hurricane Irma makes its way toward the Sunshine State.

Volunteer trainers said they're working one-on-one with people to get them trained and out the door.

"They were going to be sending me to Austin. Now they're going to be sending me down to Orlando" said Molly Long who just completed her volunteer training Tuesday.

She is one of 18 volunteers who've been trained this hurricane season.

The training included how to set up a shelter and handle food distribution.

There was one aspect of training that surprised her.

"Just all the emotional support that you need to give,” Long explained. “They did a lot of training that just opens your mind to thinking let's be aware of some of the things that someone just gone through."

Long said she feels fortunate she hasn't experienced losing everything in a natural disaster and this is her way to give back.

"If I can go and help and alleviate the stress and be part of a safe housing and accommodations for those who are affected, I want to go do it,” Long said.

The executive director of the Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Red Cross said the volunteers make all the difference when a disaster strikes.

"If you're kind of a full-time volunteer with us and we see you a lot there's a mandatory three days that you need to take to just to decompress, relax a little bit," said Rachel Hapner-Zawodny, executive director, NW Ohio Chapter of the American Red Cross.

Volunteers are also trained in how to deal with being emotionally drained.

"They want to you reach out to family, friends, pastors,” Long said. “Reach out. Don't sort of hold it in. Don't become cocooned with the feelings."

Hapner-Zawodny said if you're interested in volunteering there will be an orientation this Thursday and then they'll be doing one-on-one training

on Saturday.

