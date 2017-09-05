UT presents new drinking water research lab

Protecting the water is a theme throughout Toledo, and now the University of Toledo has a new drinking water research laboratory.

This will now allow cities across northwest Ohio to use the lab, and test its drinking water supply quicker and easier than before.

Before this lab existed, during a crisis, water samples would have to be shipped to other places across the state, like Cincinnati for testing.

"They’ll be automatically tested right here in Toledo so that right there in itself is a vast improvement for this entire region and it provides additional safety measures for our region,” said Ed Moore, City of Toledo’s Director of Public Utilities.

Some of these samples only take four to five hours to test in this new lab, whereas before it could take days.

This is also a higher level of testing than what's already being done at the Collins Park Water Treatment Plant.

Up to 100 samples can be loaded in and examined at a time.

"This is a local asset, not only the technical expertise instrumentation wise, but also the available personnel within the University of Toledo to support our water treatment plants and all of the other local entities,” said Dr. Lawrence.

Around 650 tests a day are happening right now at Toledo's water treatment plant, testing for microcystin.

City leaders said they're excited to work with UT and figure out how they can both benefit from this lab moving forward.

"Just having more tools in the tool belt is obviously going to be huge for our region so I welcome the lab with open arms,” said Moore.

The lab was paid for through a gr ant from the state.

