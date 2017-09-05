City Council meeting on lease of One Government Center

Millions of dollars worth of maintenance have kept Toledo city leaders from purchasing One Government Center from the state.

Instead, they plan to lease the building.

Tuesday, city council met as a whole to discuss a 25 page lease presented to them by the city’s Law Director, Adam Loukx.

City council was presented with a 25 page lease, but, it all boils down to passing this through council, so they can lock down the price for five years, with a five-year renewal option.

It's estimated this would cost the city around $1.6 million a year. This averages out to around 8.95 per square foot.

It would also mean the state would be in charge of taking care of the maintenance of the building, which is something council members say is much needed.

Councilwoman Sandy Spang said she thinks the reason for the delay is that some members still had questions about whether or not the city was buying it.

"There were some concerns about some maintenance issues, but something that people need to understand is that we really don't pay rent in the classic sense. We pay our pro data share of expenses. These are simply expenses that we are responsible for and I think it's time for the city to make those payments to the state and have a lease,” said Sandy Spang, Toledo City Council.

Many of the concerns brought up at Tuesday’s meeting were about the funding for the lease. A portion of the rent would be paid as of now, with Community Development Block gr ant dollars. But that was something many council members did not agree with.

Spang said these dollar should not be spent at One Government Center, but instead in the neighborhoods where the money is intended to go.

It was discussed this could be revised when the city budget is discussed in November.

