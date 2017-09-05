I-75 on and off ramps in Findlay closed for 30 days

It's one of the busiest interstate interchanges in Findlay, and now half of the traffic has to detour for a month.

As the I-75 widening project continues to move forward in Findlay, it is now time for ODOT to begin work on the on and off ramps. And the first group to be shut down are the southbound ramps at State Route 12 or west Main Cross.

Seven months into the three-year, $113 million expansion project, and drivers now have to deal with more than just lane shifts.

The ramps for southbound traffic at route 12 are closed for 30 days. As the widening of I-75 adds a third lane of traffic, all of the ramps through this stretch will have to be closed and rebuilt to facilitate the new pattern.

"With the addition of the 3rd lane in both directions, the ramps will have to be realigned so that everything merges back together properly." said Rob White with ODOT District 1.

Once the new ramps are built, either the north ramps will be closed, or two of the ramps at 224 will be closed.

But Rob White wants to reiterate that no more than two ramps will be closed at the same time.

"We don't want to hold you up anymore than you want to be held up, and we're doing our best to keep everyone moving and everyone going to where they want to go. But, just be patient and know that that when the project is finished the traffic will move 1,000 times better than it is currently," said White.



The detour route is to use 224 or swing around on Route 68.

