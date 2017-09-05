The Toledo Zoo welcomes new gorilla

Just a short time after losing an orangutan, the Toledo Zoo has added a new western lowland gorilla.

Sufi Bettine, a 15-year-old female, traveled all the way from Houston to Toledo on a s Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation. Western lowland gorillas are critically endangered. The species is declining due to habitat loss, bushmeat hunting and human encroachment.

Since the spring, Sufi has been slowly introduced to her new troop. Other gorillas in her troop include one silverback male and three females.

Visitors will be able to recognize Sufi easily since she is the smallest one in her troop and can be seen daily in the Kingdom of the Apes exhibit.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.