DACA supporters rally outside Sen. Portman's Toledo office

The Trump Administration announced Tuesday, they're putting an end to a program which shielded an estimated 800,000 people from deportation brought to America illegally as children. Shortly after the announcement, rallies broke out across the country.

With their voices and their signs, a few dozen people gathered outside Senator Portman's Toledo office with a message for him and his colleagues in Congress: "Defend DACA" and those protected under program, called "Dreamers."

"I think it's very important. People who are under DACA are very important to our community, to our schools," said Elvira Buenrostro, a DACA supporter.

Buenrostro's grandfather is a Mexican immigrant. While she's here legally, she feels for "Dreamers," having come to the states illegally with their parents, the only home they've ever known.

"I couldn't imagine being in a spot where my school and my education, my whole entire life is in shambles, in jeopardy," said Buenrostro.

Supporters of DACA said the program has done a lot for employment and talent in the United States and "Dreamers" want to be here and make a life in the United States. They are asking Congress to provide a path to citizenship for these "Dreamers."

"I'm hoping they will defend DACA. I'm hoping they will hear the voices of the people. I'm hoping they will respond to the text messages, letters, and faxes that we have been sending," said DACA supporter Ruth Leonard.

While announcing an end to the program that was enacted by President Barack Obama through executive order, President Donald Trump is giving Congress a six month window to save it, tweeting "It is now time for Congress to act!"

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.