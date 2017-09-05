VIDEO: TPD attempting to identify Bar 145 robbers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people who robbed a Toledo bar.

Police say the two people burglarized Bar 145 on Monroe Street on August 27.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

