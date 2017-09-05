One-vehicle crash leaves woman dead

State troopers were on the scene of a deadly crash in Wood County on Tuesday.

The crash occurred on State Route 795 near Moline around 11 a.m.

Troopers say 43-year-old Jane Bennett of Walbridge was traveling westbound when she drove over the median onto the eastbound side and flipped her vehicle several times.

Troopers say the woman was then ejected from her car.

The woman was taken to St. Vincent's where she was pronounced dead.

No one else was involved in the crash.

Troopers say the woman was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

It is unknown if alcohol was involved.

The crash is under investigation.

