Border patrol arrests 2 MS-13 gang members in Port Clinton - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Border patrol arrests 2 MS-13 gang members in Port Clinton

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
PORT CLINTON, OH (WTOL) -

Border patrol agents arrested two members of the national MS-13 gang in Port Clinton in two separate incidents in 24 hours. 

Agents first arrested Juan Carols Rivera-Flores on August 31. Rivera-Flores admitted he was a foreign national of El Salvador. 

A follow-up investigation revealed that Rivera-Flores is a confirmed MS-13 gang member who has been arrested in El Salvador for possessing firearms, resisting arrest and claiming affiliation with MS-13. 

Agents then arrested Wilson Antonio Miranda-Rivera on September 1, who admitted to be living in the United States illegally. 

His records showed his lengthy criminal history which includes a felony conviction for terrorist threats, along with numerous arrests for illegal re-entry into the United States.

"These arrests serve as a prime example of our agency's commitment to prevent dangerous people from living in our communities. I'm extremely proud of our agents' diligence and dedication to duty," said Chief Patrol Agent Douglas Harrison.

Both men are currently being held at the Seneca County Jail. 

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly