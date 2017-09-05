Mud Hens wrap up regular season with more than half a million fans attending games

The Mud Hens wrapped up their regular season at Fifth Third Field in front of a home crowd on Monday.

It was a beautiful afternoon for baseball as the Hens beat the Indianapolis Indians seven to four.

A great crowd was on hand to cheer on the Hens, as they have had over half-a-million fans come to the games for the sixteenth year in a row.

"Every time you come to a Mud Hens game you get to experience something different and special, and just make memories. This whole season was filled with great things moments both on and off the field, and we are already looking forward to next year and starting the planning," said Andi Roman of the Toledo Mud Hens.

The Hens end their season with a record of 70-71.

