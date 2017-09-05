Customers stand in line for 24 hours at new Chick-fil-A location to win free chicken for a year

There has been a lot of excitement surrounding the opening of the new Chick-fil-A on Central Avenue and McCord.

The restaurant will officially open at 6 a.m. on September 6, but some people have been in the parking lot since 6 a.m. on Tuesday.

One customer, Marie Lecurgo, has been camped in front of the restaurant since 10 p.m. Monday night.

That's because these people are trying to win free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Emily Lange has opened more than 20 Chik-fil-A's across the country and explains what you have to do to qualify to win.

"Go to Chik-fil-A.com, bring a state-issued ID to prove you live in the zip code, and bring your tent and equipment to camp out for 24 hours," Lange said.

The first 100 people in line who qualify will win free chicken.

Lecurgo was the first woman in line, and said she's here to receive her card with 52 free meals on it.

"It's wonderful. It's like a wonderful, early Christmas present. You can take all your family and friends out to eat," Lecurgo said.

Not only was Lecurgo the first person camped out in front of the Central and McCord location, she was the first one in like when the Chick-fil-A on Airport Highway opened up.

She is famous in the Chick-fil-A world, and said the employees treat her like family.

"They say, 'Here comes number one', or, 'Here comes Marie'. It's wonderful," Lecurgo said.

Lange said that opening a new store is always exciting, and those waiting in line won't be bored.

"We have a DJ coming, there will be games, we'll be more than happy to feed you lunch and dinner, and there will be free stuff to win," said Lange.

Lange also said this opening will help out a local organization.

"We're also partnering with Books for Buddies, and if people bring books, we'll put them in the book house that we're going to be donating to Books for Buddies," Lange said.

For those who can't be there to stand in line and receive free meals for a year, you can still win some free Chick-fil-A this month.

Just download or update the restaurant's app and place an order to get your choice of a chicken biscuit, egg white grill or hash brown scramble bowl.

This deal is available only once and during breakfast hours.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.