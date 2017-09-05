Mayor Hicks-Hudson encourages voters to turn out to primary with 'Women Vote Event'

There is just a week left until the primary for the Toledo mayoral race.

Only two candidates will be left standing a week from Tuesday.

Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson is encouraging people to go out and vote in the primary with her Women Vote Event at the Lucas County Early Voting Center.

Current and past female elected leaders will gather in support of Mayor Hicks-Hudson to urge citizens to exercise their right to vote next week.

Commissioner Tina Skeldon Wozniak, Senator Edna Brown and former County Commissioner Sandy Isenberg will be attending the event, among others.

The event will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.