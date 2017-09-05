Woman accidentally shoots boyfriend in foot

An accidental shooting sent one man to the hospital Monday night.

The incident occurred at the North Towne Villa apartments in west Toledo.

Police say a woman was handling a gun when it accidentally went off, shooting her boyfriend in the foot.

The man was taken to the hospital to treat his injuries.

Police say the woman went to the police station to give a formal statement.

No charges have been filed.

