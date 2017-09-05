Woman stabs boyfriend in arm, stomach

Police are investigating a domestic situation in north Toledo that left one man stabbed.

The incident occurred on the 1800 block of North Erie Street Monday night.

Police say the incident started when a couple inside of a duplex got into a fight.

Police say the woman grabbed a steak knife and cut her boyfriend's arm and stabbed him in his abdomen.

The victim was able to walk to the ambulance and was taken to the hospital.

The woman was taken in for questioning.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.