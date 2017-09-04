Money Talks News: Labor Day sales

Labor Day may mark the official end to summer, but for retailers, it's just the beginning of a parade of sales.

Every month shoppers turn Deal News for the best deals and duds out at the stores for the month.

For September, outdoor furniture will be discounted up to 40 percent and grills will be discounted up to 25 percent.

Coffee lovers should mark September 29 on their calendar. For one, that's National Coffee Day, and it's likely that several chains will be offering a free cup.

Look for discounts of up to 70 percent on summer clothing from brands ranging from Gap to Forever 21.

September is also the month Apple announces new phones, which often means deals on last-generation. Also a best September buy? Deal News says 32-inch TVs went for as low as $110 last year.

While there are some great September deals, there are also some duds.

New cars aren't necessarily a good buy this month. New models typically come out in September, so look for deals on older models next month or later. This is also true with appliances. New models this month, but according to Deal News, you'll find the best deals in November.

For more monthly deals and duds, go to the Money Talks News website and just do a search for "deals."

© 2017 Money Talks News. All Rights Reserved.