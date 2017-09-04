TFD assigned mission, assignment near Houston in Harvey relief

It has been just days since members of Toledo Fire and Rescue took off to assist in Hurricane Harvey rescue and relief.

The eight firefighters that were deployed from TFD arrived in Texas last Saturday, didn't received their mission and their assignment for the trip until Monday afternoon.

Sunday was spent in College City, Texas safety checking equipment and teaming up with other fire departments to train to ensure they were prepared once they were assigned to their mission.

"We train a certain way where other departments train differently. So we want to be to be on the same page and make sure that terminology, actions and that the way we go about our business the way they do," said Private Sterling Rahe with TFD.

Right after training, they received orders from Texas Emergency Management to head to Orange, Texas.

The crew arrived in that city 150 miles to the east of Houston on Monday.

"That area is actually lower then Houston, Texas so the water that is receding form Houston is going to that area so the crew will do search and rescue in that area," said Rahe.

It's unknown if this new mission will extend their stay. Originally, Texas EMA asked for the crew to expect to stay for eight to ten days, but the new mission could lengthen their trip.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.