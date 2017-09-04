Allergens at all-time high this year

This is the time of year many of us are hoping for an early frost. Not to end summer, but to end allergy season, especially with allergen levels at an all-time high this year.

It is hard to determine if this allergy season is worse this year than years past. But doctors do say when we enjoy a mild winter, we can expect a rough spring and fall for sniffling, sneezing and itchy eyes. The best way to survive if you have hay fever is to prevent exposure.

"Try to stay indoors during peak times keep windows shut have air conditioning on when they are outside for long times come in and take showers just to remove some of that excess pollen," said Dr. Tim Zwayer of Toledo Hospital.

Most physicians recommend over the counter medication, but there are prescription medications and nasal sprays if symptoms are severe.

Doctors may also call for a allergy test to hone in on exactly what triggers someone's symptoms.

Most patients don't need to visit the ER or urgent care for those pesky itchy throats and eyes but if allergies induce asthma or cause for problems breathing, that is when help is needed fast.

