Storms cause flooding, trees down around Toledo

Monday night’s thunderstorms came in fast and furious, leaving downed trees and flooded roads in its path.

In west Toledo, one man had to escape his own car on a flooded street.

“He crawled out of his window finally,” said Connie Jones, a neighbor who helped the driver and called police. “He had to get his clothes out of the car, because if he opened the door the water would have run into the car.”

Neighbors said the downpours didn't last long, but the waters came up fast on Algonquin Road near Central Road, catching some people by surprise.

Traffic had to be re-routed there to keep anyone else from getting caught in the high standing water. Neighbors said this is an ongoing problem when there's heavy rain on that street.

And just one street over, a large tree was brought crashing down, blocking the road.

Flooding was a problem all along Central right after the storms came through. In some places, drivers had to turn around. Drivers warning other drivers not to even try going through it.

