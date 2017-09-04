About a thousand are still without power due to thunderstorm

About a thousand people are still without power throughout Lucas County due to a severe thunderstorm that began Monday evening according to First Energy.

Nearly 250 people in Toledo still don't have any, but the worst area for damage is Sylvania and Sylvania Township. That is where about 450 electric customers are still off the grid.

Sylvania Fire Chief, Michael Raam said the storm sliced through Sylvania from northwest to southeast. He added that the first of damage is in the Highland Meadows area.

It then moved across Olander Park and left near Ottawa Hills.

The areas and numbers of homes being affected are listed below:

Stay with WTOL 11 as we continue to update this story on-air and online.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.