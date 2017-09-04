Toledo mayoral candidates take advantage of Labor Day

The clock is ticking. There is only a week and a day, until the primary for the Toledo mayoral race. Only two candidates will be left standing following next Tuesday.

Monday, the candidates put the pedal to the metal to get their names out there.

"I normally don't vote for anybody that I don't know but I personally met him so,” said Alexandra Garza, voter.

"At least I got to see them, I like seeing who I am voting for and it's good to know who's who,” said Doris Galloway, voter.

Politicking on the parade route is nothing new, but, there is an art to it according to some.

"You don't want to get in people's faces and be like oh yeah, I'm so and so, this is what I am running for, but you just talk to people about what's important to them, and you let it flow naturally as you're walking through parades,” said Joe Schiavoni, running for the Governor of Ohio.

All three, Paula Hicks-Hudson, Tom Waniewski and Wade Kapszukiewicz didn't stop after the parade. They took advantage of shaking every hand they could before everyone got back to work.

"It really is a chance to talk to the people, to get out and see what they're thinking, as well as to exchange my ideas with them, and hear what they have to say,” said Tom Waniewski (R), running for Toledo mayor.

"To me it is an exciting reminder of the potential we have in this community because there are so many people who care about the direction of our city,”

Wade Kapszukiewicz (D), running for Toledo mayor.

"I feel good, we are strong, we are going to continue to meet with voters talk to them, explain that under my leadership we have improved,”

said Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson.

All three candidates say they feel confident moving forward to the primary.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved