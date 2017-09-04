Local water rescue team back from Houston, explains devastation

WTOL got a first-hand account of the devastation from Hurricane Harvey from a local fire department on Monday after following a small-town fire department's journey to the Houston area.

The water rescue team made the trip to do their part to help those stranded by the flood waters. They returned home Saturday.

After traveling 3200 miles, battling wind, rain and flooding, the three-man crew of the water rescue team from the Ballville Volunteer Fire Department said they wished they could have stayed to do even more.

"Now, the infrastructure is starting to collapse. They're losing their water treatment plants,” said Scott Goodwin, Ballville Volunteer Fire Department. “They're losing their waste water treatment plants. They can't get in to surface the fuel depots that need to be there."

Goodwin has spent 20 years at the department and throughout that time he said his trip to Houston was like no other.

When Goodwin and his team made it to College Station, Texas mid-week last week, they worked for a day ferrying stranded people out of a half mile wide flooded valley.

"They wanted out of that area,” Goodwin said. “They wanted dry land. So we were helping with that purpose until we were reassigned at that point to go back to College Station."

Goodwin said he saw great humanity, people helping people. But he also witnessed deep devastation.

"One little boy looks up at his mom and says 'mommy why is this happening to us,'” Goodwin explained. “She very politely said, 'this was a bad storm, this was a hurricane.' He said he didn't like it and he wanted to go home and his dad said they didn't have a home. "

Chief Doug Crowell said no matter where the disaster is, his team won’t hesitate to offer whatever they can, but said because of different state and federal regulations they weren't able to stay longer.

"A little disappointed I guess that they couldn't have done more because I know they could've done more. but you just get to that point where your mission ends and then you have to come back," Crowell said.

With this mission complete for the team, now they're gearing up for the possibility of being deployed for Hurricane Irma.

