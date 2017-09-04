Church uses parking lot for messages of love for Harvey victims

Messages of love and support are going out to Houston from folks here in Toledo.

People throughout the area have written chalk messages in the parking lot of the Glenwood Church on Monroe Street.

The church's congregation wrote out these messages to the Harvey \victims.

The pastor said turning his parking lot into a canvas is living out their mission to respond the best way they can.

"Many of us have people that we love that have been affected by the disasters of this past week and someone had the idea of turning our parking lot a place where we could say some of what we were feeling," said Reverend Chris Hanley, pastor of Glenwood Lutheran Church.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.