Fremont police searching for subject responsible for stolen pack

Fremont police searching for subject responsible for stolen packages

(Source: Fremont Police Department FaceBook page)
TOLEDO, OH

The Fremont Police Department is asking for help in searching for the person responsible for stealing packages. 

The subject appears on camera to be stealing packages off a front porch on Sycamore Street.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the police department at 419-332-6464 or the FPD FaceBook page. 

