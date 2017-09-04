Toledoans celebrate Labor Day with parade, Labor Fest

While most people had today off, some neighbors were showing off why they work downtown.

The annual Labor Day parade took place in downtown Toledo, with plenty of parents, kids and union workers joining in on the fun.

"Every year, I would not miss the parade, no way," said Doris Galloway.

Plenty of parade goers echo her sentiments.

"I like giving candy to the kids because of the expressions on their face. They're so happy and stuff, it's just nice to see that," said Rylie Cox.

"I think it's great. I think that the community can all come together and celebrate everybody that works for us everyday and does everything for the community," Erin Schultz said.

The theme of this year's parade was 'American Labor, Union Pride'.

"Ain't no other city in Ohio like Toledo when it comes to support of the unions," Jamita Jones said.

Different unions from around the Glass City gathered in the parade, showing support for each other.

"I believe in unions. I believe that we need to be organized, and to do a good job you have to be together to get what we need. It's unions that make things happen, we want to get what we've got coming," said Galloway.

"I moved to Columbus four years ago, but I still come to support my city. I'm a union girl and Columbus is so different, so I love when I come home to Toledo. It shows me how much our city really cares about our unions," Jones said.

After the parade, people could be the afternoon at the Lucas County Fairgrounds for the Northwest Ohio Labor Fest.

The non-profits made up of local unions put on the family-friendly event every year.

The festival features food and drinks, live music and a car show.

Every year the funds raised are donated to a charity.

This year's charity is the Mercy Health Foundation of Greater Toledo.

