Donations for those impacted by Harvey collected at Fulton Co. Fair

The worst of Hurricane Harvey may have passed, but those in Texas have a long way to go before they can get their lives back.

The Fulton County Fair is still underway in Wauseon, and organizers are doing what they can to help those impacted.

Donations are being collected by North Clinton Church through Thursday at the fair.

"Anything helps. We're taking money, donations. If you put yourself in their shoes, if you lost your home and lost pretty much everything, what would you need?" said volunteer Caleb Bernath.

The goal is to fill up a semi truck with donations and money to send down to Texas.

Items that volunteers are asking for are:

Towels

Hand towels

Combs

Toothpaste

Ziploc bags

Flashlights

Buckets

Cases of bottled water

Deodorant

Personal soap

Dehumidifiers

Extension cords

Ground fault protectors

Wet Dry Vacs

Tools

Dust masks

Work gloves

Rope

Tarps

Ladders

Mops

Brooms

Shovels

Sponges

Brushes

Rubber gloves

Dish soap

Detergent

Household detergent

Air fresheners

Clothespins

Heavy duty trash bags

Insect repellants

First aid kits

The semi is located under the water tower at the fairgrounds.

Items are being accepted through Thursday.

