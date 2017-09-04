Donations for those impacted by Harvey collected at Fulton Co. Fair

Donations for those impacted by Harvey collected at Fulton Co. F - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

WAUSEON, OH (WTOL) -

The worst of Hurricane Harvey may have passed, but those in Texas have a long way to go before they can get their lives back.

The Fulton County Fair is still underway in Wauseon, and organizers are doing what they can to help those impacted.

Donations are being collected by North Clinton Church through Thursday at the fair.

"Anything helps. We're taking money, donations. If you put yourself in their shoes, if you lost your home and lost pretty much everything, what would you need?" said volunteer Caleb Bernath. 

The goal is to fill up a semi truck with donations and money to send down to Texas. 

Items that volunteers are asking for are:

  • Towels
  • Hand towels
  • Combs
  • Toothpaste
  • Ziploc bags
  • Flashlights
  • Buckets
  • Cases of bottled water
  • Deodorant 
  • Personal soap
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Extension cords
  • Ground fault protectors
  • Wet Dry Vacs
  • Tools
  • Dust masks
  • Work gloves
  • Rope
  • Tarps
  • Ladders
  • Mops
  • Brooms
  • Shovels
  • Sponges 
  • Brushes
  • Rubber gloves
  • Dish soap
  • Detergent
  • Household detergent
  • Air fresheners
  • Clothespins
  • Heavy duty trash bags
  • Insect repellants
  • First aid kits

The semi is located under the water tower at the fairgrounds.

Items are being accepted through Thursday. 

