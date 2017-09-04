ODOT holds informational meeting on diverging diamond interchange

The Ohio Department of Transportation District Two is holding a diverging diamond interchange meeting.

The meeting with serve to present to the public how to drive a diverging diamond interchange and what drivers can expect to see in the coming weeks.

ODOT will also discuss the benefits of a diverging diamond and share the progress of the I-475/State Route 25 diverging diamond interchange.

The meeting will be held in the Perrysburg Municipal Building on September 6 at 1 p.m.

