Spaghetti Warehouse hosts fundraiser for employees in Houston, JJ Watt foundation

The Spaghetti Warehouse is hosting a Labor Day fundraiser to benefit the JJ Watt Foundation and their employees in Houston.

Nine of the restaurants locations will be participating in the fundraiser on Monday, including the one in Toledo.

“At the foundation of our commitment is the importance of our employees at our Houston location who have endured so much. This fundraiser is a vital part of the heartfelt support we wanted to provide for them at such a difficult time. We invite everyone to join with us on Labor Day at each of our locations for lunch or dinner, knowing that portion of the proceeds will be donated to assist out employees and support the great work of the JJ Watt Foundation,” said Michael Kim, president of Spaghetti Warehouse Restaurants Inc.

Ten percent of the proceeds of the fundraiser will be donated to the Spaghetti Warehouse employees in Houston and the JJ Watt Foundation when customers dine at the restaurant from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The participating locations are in Toledo, Akron, Dayton, Columbus, Dallas, San Antonio, Arlington, Memphis and Syracuse.

