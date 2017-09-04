Olive Garden thanks first responders with free lunch

Olive Garden wants to recognize first responders nationwide with a special lunch on Labor Day.

For the sixteenth year in a row, Olive Garden will deliver and serve a free "thank you" lunch to a first responder organization in the community.

All of Olive Garden's 800 restaurants participate in thanking area first responders with a free lunch.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.