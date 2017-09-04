Olive Garden thanks first responders with free lunch - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Olive Garden thanks first responders with free lunch

(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Olive Garden wants to recognize first responders nationwide with a special lunch on Labor Day. 

For the sixteenth year in a row, Olive Garden will deliver and serve a free "thank you" lunch to a first responder organization in the community. 

All of Olive Garden's 800 restaurants participate in thanking area first responders with a free lunch.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly