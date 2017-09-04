Police: Sandusky man hit person with his car, reported false kidnapping

A Sandusky man was arrested after hitting a man with his car and reporting a false kidnapping to police over the weekend.

Police say Joshua Harkness is accused of hitting a man, then calling 911 and saying a man pointed a gun at him and was holding a woman against her will.

Police determined there was no kidnapping.

Harkness is being held in the Erie County Jail without bond.

