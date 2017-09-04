Crews looking to find the owner of home that caught fire in the early morning

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in central Toledo Monday morning.

The fire occurred on Winterfield Court and Addison Avenue around 4:30 a.m.

Neighbors say they heard the sound of broken glass, and when they came outside to see what it was they found the house on fire.

Officials say someone lives in the home, but they're not sure to what extent.

There were some items left behind, and crews are hoping as the morning progresses that someone will claim the home.

An investigator is on their way to the scene.

