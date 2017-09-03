Fundraiser held by diner owner who lost six family members to Harvey flooding

The Hurricane Harvey devastation hits close to home for the owners of the High Level Diner on Summit Street.

A sign atop the diner says it all: “God Bless Our Houston Family.”

“This here is like hometown people. They got hurt and I got hurt," said customer Robert Quiroda.

Hurting most is Sally Salazar, co-owner of the diner.

Last week her four grand nieces and nephews and their two great grandparents died in Houston when their van was swept away by floodwaters from the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.

“I go to the store and strangers are coming up to me and giving me a hug. One lady said ‘I don’t know you but I think you need a hug’” according to Ms. Salazar.

So on Sunday, Ms. Salazar held a fundraiser at the diner for the six flood victims to pay for their expenses.

Hundreds came for a dinner of tacos, rice and beans.

“It’s just terrible what happened down in Texas. Almost worse than Katrina," said customer Fritz Kunz.

Ms. Salazar is still overcome by grief, but appreciates receiving comfort from strangers.

“I just want to thank Toledo for being there for a family in need," said Salazar.

Donations are still being accepted.

They can be d ropped off at the High Level Diner or a Woodforest Bank branch.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.







