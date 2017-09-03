Annual Labor Day Parade kicks off at 9 a.m. in downtown Toledo

The candy will be flying on Monday morning as a holiday tradition fills the streets of downtown Toledo with revelers and marchers celebrating the nation’s workers.

The Toledo Labor Day parade is scheduled to start at 9 a.m.

This year's grand marshal will be Ron Rothenbuhler.

"It's the greatest honor I've had after being the union representative for over 30 years. I know received the recognition which I very much cherish and I feel privileged," said Rothenbuhler.

The theme of this year's parade is "American Labor...Union Pride."

The parade will start on Summit St. near Washington and Monroe and go to Adams, Huron and eventually Washington.

At 6:30 a.m. the Department of Public Service, Division of Transportation will begin closing the following streets.

Summit, between Clayton and Jackson

St. Clair between Lafayette and Monroe

St. Clair between Jefferson and Jackson

Superior between Lafayette and Jackson

Superior between Madison and Jackson

Huron between Lafayette and Jackson

Washington between Erie and Summit

Monroe between Erie and Summit

Jefferson between Erie and Water

Madison between Erie and St. Clair

Adams between Erie and Summit

Jackson Blvd. will remain open throughout the parade.

The event should end around 11:30 a.m.

WTOL 11 meteorologist Ryan Wichman says any rain should hold off until later in the afternoon although it is expected to be warm and breezy.

