Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: September 3, 2017

On this week's Leading Edge, Jerry Anderson sits down with the director of the Ohio Department of Medicaid and former state representative Barbara Sears to discuss how the opioid epidemic is affecting Ohio's Medicaid system.

Later, Wood County prosecutor and president of the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association Paul Dobson discusses his four-prong approach for dealing with the opioid epidemic, which includes the creation of a substance abuse coordinator in the county and what could be called a "drug court".

Don't miss Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson every Sunday at 8:30 a.m. on WTOL 11 and 10:30 p.m. on FOX Toledo.

