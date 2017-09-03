24-hour run benefits those struggling with PTSD, psychological trauma

The annual Olander 24-Hour Ultra Run and Relay officially began Sunday, with 162 runners stepping up to the starting line at 10 a.m.

For 24 hours, these runners will be going around and around a 1.1-mile path at Olander Park in Sylvania.

"I'm hoping to do more miles, and perhaps even place better than I did last year, but the competition is going to be stiffer. I'd like to do about 120 this year, but it'll be tough," said David Harris, who ran in last year's Ultra Run.

The reason people run in this relay for a full day is to benefit the Expressive Therapies Center.

The mental health treatment center is a low-cost, high-quality option for those suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or severe psychological trauma.

"What we try to do through art, music and dance is we try to lessen that imprint on them so they can begin to enjoy life again and move on," said Michael Stoepler, executive director of the Expressive Therapies Center.

Stoepler said they are thankful to those who endure 24 hours of pain to help those in need of the services at the center.

"There's not words for it, it's so cool," Stoepler said. "I mean, 24 hours of running is amazing and that they're willing to come out and do this for us, I can't even put into words. I love them for it."

The runners will complete their run at 10 a.m. on Monday.

Visit here to learn more about the Expressive Therapies Center or how you can get involved in next year's Ultra Run.

