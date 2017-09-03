Sex offender with felony warrant in Michigan arrested in Hicksvi - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Sex offender with felony warrant in Michigan arrested in Hicksville

HICKSVILLE (WTOL) -

The Defiance County Sheriff's Office arrested a sex offender with a warrant out for his arrest on Thursday.

Police say there was a felony warrant out for Joshua Brown out of Hillsdale County for failing to register as a sex offender. 

Brown was arrested at a residence on Fountain Street in Hicksville after police received a tip on his whereabouts. 

Police say Brown was taken into custody without incident. 

Brown is currently being held in CCNO while waiting for extradition back to Michigan. 

