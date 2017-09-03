Arson suspected in vacant house fire - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Arson suspected in vacant house fire

Crews were on the scene of a vacant house fire in south Toledo early Sunday morning.

The fire occurred at a home on Stanton Street around 4 a.m. 

Officials believe the fire started on the inside of the home and spread to an exterior wall. 

Crews say the home has been vacant for about a year and there was no electricity inside the house. 

No one was injured.

The fire is assumed to be suspicious and is under investigation. 

