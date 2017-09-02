Police cordon off intersection in south Toledo after assault

Police blocked off an intersection in south Toledo on Saturday evening at the scene of an apparent accident.

The intersection of Broadway and Thayer was blocked off with crime tape and a car appears to have struck a utility pole.

According to the Toledo Police crime log, an unknown suspect assaulted victim Ben Willias near the intersection just around 7:15 p.m.

WTOL 11 is working to gather more information.

