Petition drive aims to put gerrymandering amendment on 2018 Ohio ballot

Representatives of the League of Women Voters were out in force at eight locations in Lucas and Wood Counties on Saturday gathering signatures.

The petition drive aims to put a redistricting amendment on the 2018 ballot.

If the drive is successful, Ohio voters will have a chance to vote on the issue, which would put an end to partisan gerrymandering.

Gerrymandering is the practice of legislatures drawing congressional districts, to favor one party over another.

If the proposed ballot issue was successful, a non-partisan commission would be established to draw legislative districts.

“We already voted in 2015, seventy percent of Ohio voters have already voted to change the way we draw state districts and use this non-partisan commission to draw the boundary. We're wanting to do that for congressional districts,” said volunteer Cherie Spino.

At least 300 thousand valid signatures are needed to get the issue on the ballot.

The U.S. Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments in a case this fall that could have implications on the way legislatures use gerrymandering to draw districts.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2017 WTOL. All rights reserved.