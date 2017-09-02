Federal agency approves use of Ohio natural gas pipeline

A federal agency has given a company permission to begin using completed sections of its high-pressure natural gas pipeline in Ohio.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has told Dallas-based Energy Transfer it can use its completed 42-inch diameter, 191-mile long pipeline from Carroll County in eastern Ohio to Defiance in northwest Ohio. A twin 42-inch diameter line remains under construction for the $4.2 billion Rover pipeline project.

The project is designed to carry 3.25 billion cubic feet of gas per day from Appalachian shale fields to Canada and states in the Midwest, Great Lakes and Gulf Coast.

FERC also gave Energy Transfer permission to use 3.5 miles of 30-inch diameter pipeline in Harrison County and 19 miles of 42-inch pipeline connecting Harrison County to Carroll County.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch

