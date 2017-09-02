Toledoans, young and old, doing what they can to help Harvey victims

Ana Henson sold lemonade and other snacks to raise money for the Harvey relief effort (Source: WTOL)

She’s just an eight year old student at Shoreland Elementary School but she has a heart of gold.

Ana Henson set up a lemonade stand on Saturday to raise money for Hurricane Harvey victims.

She also sold cookies, brownies and snacks.

“I really think it’s sad that these people have to go through that. I think I’m making a difference,” said Ana.

And Ana had no problem finding customers.

By late afternoon, she sold $100 worth of goodies.

“I think it’s awesome and it’s going to show others you should do it too,” said customer Shelby Hilbert.

In central Toledo a semi-truck was slowly filling up with items bound for Texas.

“Nothing but love. Capital L-O-V-E coming from the community here in the city of Toledo,” said organizer Michael Huggins.

Folks d ropped by all day with donations of water, canned goods and other non-perishable items.

“Because everybody needs to help. These people down there need us from all over the world so we need to help,” said Tanya Simmons who came by with a case of water.

Mr. Huggins was overwhelmed by the response.

“Oh man I got a big smiley face on my heart. And I’m passing it off to Toledo and all through the U.S.A.," said Huggins. "This is what we’re supposed to do. Help your brothers.”

Proof that no matter how old you are people of all ages are touched by the Texas tragedy.

