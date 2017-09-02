What to do in and around the Glass City this weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend but you just don’t know what?

There’s no need to travel to find a source of entertainment because there’s plenty of options to choose from in our own backyard this weekend.

The Momentum Festival

The festival is a three-day festival of glass, art and music taking part in multiple locations throughout Toledo.

Friday

A concert at Promenade Park on Friday will feature the Toledo Symphony performing the music of Prince.

Members of the New Power Generation will join the Symphony in the tribute.

It is free to get in and starts at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

On Saturday you can enjoy glass, art and music from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

There will be on-site aluminum casting, glass blowing and other public art projects.

There will also be food trucks at the festival and activities for kids.

The fun continues Saturday night with ‘Momentum After Dark’ which will feature headliner The Commonheart, in partnership with music venues in the Warehouse District.

There is also a glass competition that night featuring about 600 submissions, some from as far away as Bangkok and Thailand.

The festival continues on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Disney's Classic 'Beauty and the Beast' is back at AMC Theaters

The Dream Big, Princess series is bringing back five Disney classics for a limited time to provide guests in.

Beginning Friday, September 15, "Beauty and the Beast" is the first of the series to shown in AMC Theatres. This Disney favorite will be showing until September 21.

The Closest AMC Theaters are AMC Findlay 12, located at 906 Interstate Dr. Findlay, OH 45840 and AMC Woodhaven 10 located at 21800 Wildflower Rd Woodhaven, MI 48183.

Maumee Valley Adventures Bike Rides

An easygoing Saturday morning bike ride to relax with friends and possibly make news one will take place Saturday morning, on September 16.

Bikers will meet at 9 a.m. at at Lowes on Central Avenue. Riders will then bike to the University of Toledo on the University/Parks Trail.

All who attend the ride are invited for coffee at BREW Coffee Bar before the ride back.

Downtown Fremont Farmers Market

A variety of vendors and live entertainment, along with tasty treats will be in downtown Fremont Saturday, rain or shine and cost is free.

The market begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m.

Folks of all ages will find something to enjoy. More information can be found here.

Toledo Police Impound Lot

Whether you want something unique, a beater, of just need a car to get to work in, you may find it at The Toledo Police Impound lot auction.

The event only happens four times a year, including Saturday.

Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. at the Toledo Impound Lot, 198 Dura Avenue.

There will be over 70 items to choice from and bid on.

Attendees will get a chance to visually inspect the cars before the auction begins at 11 a.m.

All vehicles will be sold as is, without warranty and final sale. Full purchase of a vehicle must be completed by the end of the auction.

