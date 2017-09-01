Jim White Toyota Big Board Friday Finals: Week 2

Week 2 Finals
Arlington 20
Ada 34
Hilltop 18
Antwerp 14
Ridgemont 12
Arcadia 51
Liberty-Benton 34
Archbold 33
Clyde 22
Ashland 19
Clear Fork 20
Bellevue 14
Van Buren 35
Bluffton 18
Eastwood 34
Bowling Green 7
Springfield 48
Bowsher 7
Mohawk 45
Buckeye Central 14
Pandora-Gilboa 20
Calvert 6
Martin Luther King (Detroit) 13
Central Catholic 21
Anthony Wayne 42
Columbian 3
Leipsic 13
Columbus Grove 6
Lima Shawnee 56
Defiance 7
Whitmer 14
Catholic Central (Detroit) 7
Edon 0
Edgerton 55
Scott 48
Fostoria 49
Norwalk St. Paul 42
Fremont St. Joseph 7
Lakota 17
Gibsonburg 18
Holgate 13
Goshen 7
Elmwood 17
Hopewell-Loudon 44
Sandusky 35
Huron 13
Waite 30
Maumee 49
Evergreen 29
Montpelier 26
Liberty Center 24
Napoleon 7
Clay 0
Northview 31
Lake 35
Northwood 13
Genoa 35
Oak Harbor 20
North Baltimore 28
Otsego 49
Ayersville 27
Ottawa Hills 20
Marion Local 41
Patrick Henry 0
Fairview 18
Paulding 8
St. John’s 17
Perrysburg 6
Rossford 7
Port Clinton 28
Delta 27
Rogers 8
Danbury 0
South Central 42
Fremont Ross 20
Southview 7
Bedford 19
St. Francis 18
Swanton 13
Start 34
Woodmore 19
Toledo Christian 14
Tinora 0
Wauseon 38
McComb 28
Wayne Trace 31
Bryan 20
Woodward 14
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.