Mud Hens using last homestand to help Harvey victims

It's been a week since Hurricane Harvey smashed into the Texas coast, burying Houston and the surrounding area with water.

The city’s former mayor says it will take years to rebuild the city after the massive damage.

Toledoans will not forget and are stepping up to the plate to help, the Toledo Mud Hens are pitching in.

Mud Hens fans hit it out of the park as they donated canned goods, diapers, garbage bags and more all to help victims of Hurricane Harvey and its aftermath.

"We don't want to see anyone going through that you know,” said Andrew Knorr, a Mud Hens fan who donated canned goods to the cause with his wife and son. “Any help they can get down there is a great thing so even if it's a small donation, a couple cans of food or whatever."

"They don't have anything,” said Bob Rieck, a Mud Hens fan. “We've got so much up here that we figured, we brought canned goods in and we're donating in for the raffle so they need help and we can afford to help so we're going to help."

It may be chilly here in Toledo, but it's dry. While we can't see the devastation Harvey left behind in person the Mud Hens knew they had to do something and quick to help those impacted.

"We're Americans that's what we do,” said Rob Wiercinski, community relations and communication manager for the Toledo Mud Hens. “We step up to the plate and we help out and we pitch in and that's what we're doing with the Mud Hens. I mean, it's just our little way to help contribute to the cause and help out."

The Mud Hens began their last homestand against the Indianapolis Indians Friday and will collect donations at every game until Monday.

They are not only collecting items, but also raffling off hot signed equipment, fan experiences and more. The Mud Hens Helping Hands Fund will then match those donations up to $10,000.

"Houston is a big baseball town and so it's great that once again our city may be able and our ball club will be able to contribute to their recovery," said Gregg Babiuch, a Mud Hens fan.

It’s not too late to help out, they’ll continue to raffle off prizes and collect donations until Monday September 4th.

The items collected from the four Mud Hens games will be given to Impact with Hope for relief efforts regarding Hurricane Harvey and chances are fans will hit a home run to help out.

