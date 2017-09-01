The Latest: Ohio governor reschedules 19 upcoming executions

The Latest on Ohio Gov. John Kasich's rejection of clemency for inmate scheduled to die Sept. 13 and rescheduling of several future executions (all times local):

5:15 p.m.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) has rescheduled executions for 19 condemned killers on Ohio's death row.

The reprieves granted by Kasich push most executions previously scheduled over the next several years forward by a few months. The latest is now set for April 21, 2022.

Kasich said Friday he adjusted the schedule following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling earlier this summer upholding Ohio's three-drug lethal injection process.

The governor says the goal is ensuring that executions are carried out in a humane and professional fashion.

On Friday Kasich also rejected a clemency request by death row inmate Gary Otte (OH'-tay), scheduled to die Sept. 13 for killing two people in Parma in suburban Cleveland in 1992.

4 p.m.

Ohio's governor says he won't spare a condemned killer who shot two people to death in back-to-back robberies over two days.

Death row inmate Gary Otte (OH'-tay) was sentenced to die for the Feb. 12, 1992, killing of Robert Wasikowski (wah-sih-KOW'-skee) and the Feb. 13, 1992, killing of Sharon Kostura. Both slayings took place in Parma in suburban Cleveland.

Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sihk) on Friday rejected a request for clemency made by Otte's attorneys. The governor followed the Ohio Parole Board's recommendation not to grant mercy.

The 45-year-old Otte is scheduled to die Sept. 13.

Kasich also announced he was pushing back execution dates for three inmates after reviewing the schedule to be sure procedures were carried out humanely and professionally.

