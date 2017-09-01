Local food one of the many highlights of popular Fulton County Fair

The 160th Fulton County Fair in Wauseon is officially underway.

This is the second most popular county fair in Ohio and one of the top 25 in the country.

Close to 300,000 fair-goers will attend this week.

Organizers credit success on a solid volunteer base and an amazing array of food.

“I always say if you can’t find what you want, you’re not very hungry because there’s something for everybody,” said Dennis Wyse of the fair board.

And the tastiest fair food is local.

The Fulton County Cattle Feeders Association is selling delicious hamburger, roast beef and rib eye sandwiches.

Twenty five thousand will be served up.

“Most of these are farm people promoting their beef products. Buy the best product we can buy. Profits go to charity,” said Max Aeschliman of the association.

Then there’s the Fulton County Pork Producers stand.

Thirty thousand pulled pork, pork chop and sausage sandwiches will be sold.

“Our hogs are locally grown in Fulton County and butchered locally. So that makes them extra special,” said Marlene Callender of the pork producers.

And to wash all this down you need a chocolate or vanilla milk shake courtesy of the Fulton County Dairy Association.

Forty thousand shakes will be consumed during fair week.

“Probably the most important thing is they’re a hand dipped milk shake. There’s no machines involved. It’s a hand dipped milk shake you’d get back in the day,” said Marion Kessler of the association.

The fair runs through next Thursday.

Admission is $5.00 for adults.

Kids under fifteen get in for free when accompanied by an adult.

And don’t forget to check out the food.

