Fulton County Sheriff's deputy back on the job one month after being shot

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy that was shot on August 1 as he chased the shooting suspect is back on the job.

Police say Deputy Jeremy Simon was shot by 18-year-old Jeshua Gilmore after he stole a truck from a concrete business on State Route 20.

When Deputy Simon pulled to pull over the suspect and 18-year-old Skye Thibodeaux, Gilmore took when.

After the truck stopped due to mechanical issues, police say Gilmore shot Simon before fleeing into a cornfield near Lyons, OH.

Simon suffered two gunshot wounds.

Gilmore was arrested the next day in west Toledo.

Thibodeaux was also arrested.

