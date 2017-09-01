Local contractor says home rebuilding may take years in flood-ravaged Texas

Texas officials announced about 156,000 home were damaged by floodwaters in the wake of Hurricane Harvey.

Toledo home builder Ralph Slaske says the recovery process for homeowners in southeast Texas will be a long one.

With so much water being inside and sometimes over so many homes, almost all of the houses will have to be either demolished or completely renovated.

Standing water will damage and warp pretty much every inch of a home except for the studs. The most damage comes from water creating mold in drywall and ruining all of the electrical wiring.

"Once you get into the electrical, you're pretty much going to have to gut the house down to the structure, to it's original studs," Slaske said. "That's where they're going to be able to salvage it too. But things like drywall, insulation, electrical will probably end up having to be replaced."

Slaske says the home renovations will take many months, perhaps years with such a large demand in such a focused area. The work may be slow going due to the current construction subcontractor shortage the US is already facing.

"I mean obviously you're going to get people from all over the United States to try to help out their situation," Slaske said. "But, we're all battling that here, even locally, we're battling with subcontractors and the labor force. So it's going to be a challenge for them."

Slaske also says a rapid price increase in home construction materials could be on the horizon with the expected large demand of the thousands of homes needing work in Texas.

