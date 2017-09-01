Labor Day Weekend: From Chilly to Summer like

Labor Day Weekend will start off chilly and end up summery!
Highs Saturday will be in the middle 60s, Monday in the middle 80s. What a difference!
Why so chilly Saturday? There will be cloudy sky much of the day.
Highs will be in the 60s with a slight chance of rain showers.
Winds will shift to westerly Sunday bringing dry air into the area.
What does this mean for you? Some sunshine and a pleasant afternoon!
By Monday afternoon it will summery, if only for a day.
Get out and enjoy the holiday and perhaps a last gasp of summer!
RobertWTOL
