Labor Day Weekend: From Chilly to Summer like

Labor Day Weekend will start off chilly and end up summery!

Highs Saturday will be in the middle 60s, Monday in the middle 80s. What a difference!

Why so chilly Saturday? There will be cloudy sky much of the day.

Highs will be in the 60s with a slight chance of rain showers.

Winds will shift to westerly Sunday bringing dry air into the area.

What does this mean for you? Some sunshine and a pleasant afternoon!

By Monday afternoon it will summery, if only for a day.

Get out and enjoy the holiday and perhaps a last gasp of summer!

RobertWTOL